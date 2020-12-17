Crossing stream makes life tough for elderly

Villagers rise to build bridge as municipality dithers

Residents of Ntwane village in Dennilton, Limpopo, have taken matters into their own hands to build a pedestrian bridge over a narrow stream after the municipality allegedly told them it had no funds to build one.



A group of elderly men and women have gathered rocks and so far raised R1,500 for the construction of the bridge. They said the bridge was needed to help them cross the stream, especially during the rainy season when it gets flooded...