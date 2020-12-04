The hardships of Eastern Cape home schooling

“Though the [personal protective equipment] was available, students were not always wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. We have since trained teachers in Covid-19 prevention and management. We are working with the education department in all districts.”

Taking matters into their own hands

As infection rates rose, some parents of pupils at Inkqubela Primary School in KwaZakhele, Port Elizabeth, opted to educate their children at home. But they have found home schooling challenging.

The department of basic education made it mandatory for home educators to register before starting. Part of the regulations include the provision of a private tutor and registration at a private learning centre for children aged between seven and 15. The department also requires monthly progress worksheets, including a chart with hours of planned education for those using a private tutor or an education centre.

To create a support network, a group of enthusiastic parents have organised themselves into the Eastern Cape Home Schooling Association (ECHSA), a non-profit organisation representing home educators in the province. The ECHSA is a hub for provincial home educators that helps to bridge the gap between home educators and the government.

“We are willing to provide the necessary information to the Inkqubela Primary School parents so that they can formally register with the [education department] and be members of the association. We want to unite all home educators, as the department seems overwhelmed,” said Natascha Yazbec, the association's vice-president.

The struggle to educate at home

Though home education may be a convenient way to teach children safely during a pandemic, those without money have found it demanding.

“When we started home educating, we did so due to the poor conditions of the school. I would usually spend two hours doing schoolwork with my children. I use the [basic education department’s] learning manuals. After a while I found it hard to keep up because I couldn’t understand some of the work on the manuals. Sometimes my children don’t want to do the work. They lose focus every minute,” said Sondezwa Poyana, 47, a parent of two grade 4 pupils from Inkqubela.