SA records 139 deaths and 933 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

The new cases come from 24,920 tests at a positivity rate of 3.74%.

According to Mkhize, of the newly-recorded deaths, 57 were in Limpopo, 29 in Gauteng, 20 in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 in the Free State, nine in the Western Cape, six in Mpumalanga, three in the Northern Cape and two in the Eastern Cape. There were no deaths recorded in the North West in the past 24 hours.

To date, the minister said, 1,458,001 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 95%.

Mkhize said 157,286 health workers have received Covid-19 vaccinations.

TimesLIVE