SA records just 613 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

SA recorded just 613 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.

The new cases came from 15,023 tests, at a positivity rate of 4.08%.

There have now been 1,530,033 infections confirmed across SA since the outbreak of the virus last year. In total, 9,465,515 tests have been done.

Mkhize also reported that 95 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities linked to the disease to 51,421.