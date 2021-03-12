Gun-wielding charismatic pastor convicted of rape and robbery

A charismatic pastor who threatened a hitchhiker at gunpoint has been convicted of rape and robbery in the Witbank regional court in Mpumalanga.

Police said Chris Derrick Gabisani Xaba, 45, had offered his 39-year-old victim a lift in December 2019.

The woman was hitchhiking, desperate to get to Nelspruit, and accepted what appeared at the time to be generous offer.

Xaba, who runs a charismatic church in Vlaklaagte near Kwamhlanga, had other plans.

“As soon as she got inside the car, Xaba [said] he needed to collect other commuters who were heading in the same direction,” said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

“Little did she know the man had an evil plot against her and trouble was brewing,” said Hlathi.