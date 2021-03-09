South Africa

Mom and daughter ‘showed absolutely no remorse’ for their part in electrician's murder

By Raahil Sain - 09 March 2021 - 10:53
Christine and Chantell Russouw speak to their lawyer, Hans Bester, ahead of sentencing on Wednesday.
The fact that both mother and daughter, the convicted killers of electrician Petrus Scholtz, are asking for a non-custodial sentence shows that they do not fathom the severity of the cold-blooded and callous crimes they have committed, the high court in Gqeberha heard on Monday.

Christine Russouw, 57, and her daughter, Chantell, 38, were convicted last week on charges of murder and robbery.

On Monday, sentence proceedings finally kicked off, with the sordid details of the women’s past emerging.

