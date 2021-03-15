Two life terms and 26 years for man who killed his father and, later, his wife

The high court in Johannesburg sentenced Vincenzo Pietropaolo, the man who killed his father and wife in two separate incidents in March 2017, to two life terms and 26 years imprisonment on Monday.

The court last year found Pietropaolo, a former treasurer of the SA Bank of Athens, guilty of double murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, as well as defeating the ends of justice.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Pietropaolo killed his father, Pasqualino, whom he shot in his sleep in March 2017 in what was initially believed to be a failed house robbery.

In November the same year, Pietropaolo killed his estranged wife, Manuela Giuliana Pietropaolo, by shooting her nine times.

He was arrested on the night of the murder after a successful chase by the Brackenhurst community policing forum (CPF).

The CPF members responded to gunshots and were given the description of the suspect's car. They gave chase and traced the accused to the complex where he lived.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng found Pietropaolo guilty after, among other things, his car’s tracking device placed him in the vicinity of the crime scene, and forensic ballistics linked the firearm found in his possession during his arrest by members of the CPF to the murder of Pascualino.