University of Pretoria SRC protests against financial exclusion
Students at the University of Pretoria have embarked on a protest against financial exclusion after hundreds of students, who owe the university, were prevented from registering.
The march, led by Student Representative Council (SRC), is headed to the head offices of the department of higher education and training in Pretoria, where a memorandum of demands is expected to be handed over...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.