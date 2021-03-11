South Africa

University of Pretoria SRC protests against financial exclusion

11 March 2021 - 11:18
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Students at the University of Pretoria have embarked on a protest against financial exclusion after hundreds of students, who owe the university, were prevented from registering.

The march, led by Student Representative Council (SRC),  is headed to the head offices of the department of higher education and training in Pretoria, where a memorandum of demands is expected to be handed over...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
X