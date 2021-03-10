EFF Student Command, Sasco members clash over 'politicising death of a man' during protest
A scuffle has broken out between members of the EFF Student Command and the SA Student Congress (Sasco) at the Wits University protest in Braamfontein.
Less than 20m from where a body of a man who was killed allegedly by the police, members of the EFF Student Command wrestled with Sasco members for politicising the tragedy...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.