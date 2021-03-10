EFF Student Command, Sasco members clash over 'politicising death of a man' during protest

A scuffle has broken out between members of the EFF Student Command and the SA Student Congress (Sasco) at the Wits University protest in Braamfontein.



Less than 20m from where a body of a man who was killed allegedly by the police, members of the EFF Student Command wrestled with Sasco members for politicising the tragedy...