Eskom whistleblower Bianca Goodson urges others to 'do the right thing'

Whistleblower Bianca Goodson says she is proud that Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has invited her to talk to senior staff at the power utility.

Goodson wrote to De Ruyter, asking him to, among others things: actively employ whistle-blowers, consider donating a fraction of the funds received through litigation to the whistle-blowers who had lost their livelihoods in Eskom, and formally and publicly demonstrate gratitude to those who have lost more than Eskom during their efforts to progress the company.

She said the letter was to highlight her efforts in combating looting at Eskom.

“I implore you to make a difference and publicly support the whistle-blowers, like myself, who have helped Eskom,” the letter reads.

Goodson, a former Trillian CEO, released a statement in September 2017 providing evidence the Gupta-linked firm was a sham which swindled hundreds of millions of rand from state-owned enterprises Transnet and Eskom.