Court orders Trillian to pay back R600m to Eskom

The high court in Pretoria has ordered Gupta-linked consultancy Trillian to return almost R600m in fees to Eskom, which the court says appears to be the result of a corrupt relationship between Eskom officials and the directors of Trillian.

The contract with Trillian was part of a bigger 2015 contract with global consultancy McKinsey.

While McKinsey agreed in 2018 to repay Eskom the approximately R1bn it had received as part of the contract, Trillian refused to acknowledge the funds were wrongfully received. The contract is one of several the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom has identified as tainted by state capture.

McKinsey was the main contractor, and Trillian was the black empowerment partner that received some aspects of the contract at the behest of Eskom.