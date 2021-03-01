Electronic cigarettes are pricier than smokes, sold too close to campuses: report

Contrary to claims made by e-cigarette manufacturers, using e-cigarettes is more expensive than smoking cigarettes when comparing daily users of both products over a one-year period, says a survey released on Monday.

The annual cost associated with daily use was R6,693 for manufactured cigarettes and up to R19,780 for e-cigarettes.

This is according to research on e-cigarettes conducted by public health researchers, who argue there is a need to speedily pass the Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill into law.

Of the at least 240 vape shops in SA, 39% are within a 10km radius of a university or college campus, and 65.3% are within a 20km radius of a university or college campus, their research showed.

“We found that living near a vape shop was associated with using an e-cigarette in the past or currently,” said Dr Israel Agaku of the University of Pretoria. “These important findings justify the regulation of lifestyle advertising targeted at the youth and the limitation of access to these products by children.”