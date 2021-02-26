No Hiding Here just a utopia of whiteness
SA releases its first queer romcom
Romantic comedies tug at many people’s heart strings. They are warm, fun and just as satisfying as comfort food on a winter’s day. The genius of the genre can be seen in its main element — love.
In a monumental move, SA released its first queer romcom — No Hiding Here — with a talented cast that sparkles like the colourful wardrobe and charming small town location. No Hiding Here follows the misadventures of a bumbling schoolteacher Sam (played by Earl Gregory) who has to deal with his actions after humiliating closeted pop star Caleb (David Viviers)...
