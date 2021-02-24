Budget speech 2021 | Finance minister Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has allocated R10.3bn to fund a massive vaccination programme to shield the entire population against Covid-19 in the next two years.

Mboweni announced this as he tabled the 2021/2022 budget before the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The budget documents Mboweni presented to parliament showed that the National Treasury had to reprioritise and do away with some government programmes to raise money to procure enough vaccines to achieve population immunity from the coronavirus.