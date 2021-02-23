South Africa

Township, rural pupils excel in exams

Top matric achievers honed by adversity

By Yoliswa Sobuwa and Mandla Khoza - 23 February 2021 - 08:14

Losing his father during his final exams couldn't derail an 18-year-old pupil from becoming one of the country's top matric achievers.

Sigcobile Matini,18, from KI Thwala Secondary School in Mbalenhle, Mpumalanga, didn't  get a single question incorrect in his physical science exam which he aced, getting 300 marks out of 300. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X