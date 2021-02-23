Township, rural pupils excel in exams
Top matric achievers honed by adversity
Losing his father during his final exams couldn't derail an 18-year-old pupil from becoming one of the country's top matric achievers.
Sigcobile Matini,18, from KI Thwala Secondary School in Mbalenhle, Mpumalanga, didn't get a single question incorrect in his physical science exam which he aced, getting 300 marks out of 300. ..
