Mpumalanga matrics defy odds to be on national top achievers' list

“I’m very happy for this, I’m over the moon, really. My aim was to make my school proud, my family and also raise the Phangisa family in the country. I would also like to thank my school and teachers for their support, though we learnt in difficult times of Covid-19. They made sure we don’t fail. I had also mastered the 3km walk from home to school and never wanted to fail,” said Phangisa.

He said he is going to study towards electrical technology and power systems.

Mavimbela, who came third in the country in technical science, said his single mother was his inspiration.

“It was hard with the pandemic, I had to adjust to make sure that my mind is free from Covid-19 stress. We also had to learn to support each other as classmates and share what we are doing. I’m going to study electrical engineering at Nelson Mandela University and my aim is to change the situation at home. I worked hard to make my mother proud as a single parent. She is trying by all means without a job,” said Mavimbela, whose elder brother also became the province’s top 10 learner in 2019.

Mthobisi Hlatshwayo was named second best learner in technical maths.

Mpumalanga MEC for education Bonakele Majuba has applauded the class of 2020 for defying all the odds and even representing the province in the national category.

“You are special learners who refused to be defeated by Covid-19,” said Majuba.

Majuba said there’s still more to be done in the province in terms of improving e-learning which was exposed by the lockdown.

“We can attribute these results to the unexpected situations that we faced, and in this I can say these learners are the best because we expected the worst, but they did good. The pandemic has shown that as a rural province there’s more that we need to do in terms of e-learning which we are behind on,” said Majuba.