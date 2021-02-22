Closure is of the essence, uncle says

Pule's family eager to get answers from boyfriend

The family of slain Tshegofatso Pule is eagerly waiting to come face to face with her boyfriend and the alleged mastermind behind her killing in court today.



Pule's uncle Tumisang Katako told Sowetan that the family wanted to face the boyfriend, who cannot be named until he appears, and ask him why he wanted her killed...