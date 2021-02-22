South Africa

Closure is of the essence, uncle says

Pule's family eager to get answers from boyfriend

22 February 2021 - 07:21

The family of slain Tshegofatso Pule is eagerly waiting to come face to face with her boyfriend and the alleged mastermind behind her killing in court today. 

Pule's uncle Tumisang Katako told Sowetan that the family wanted to face the boyfriend, who cannot be named until he appears, and ask him why he wanted her killed...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X