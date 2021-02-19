Vaccines revive doctor’s hope for end to virus

“What we have seen in hospitals since last year has been horrific. It's been really heartbreaking and we want this heartbreak to end. We've done ward rounds with tears in our eyes, with no hope sometimes.

“I think as a country we have rallied together and worked hard. We have tried to do the best that we can and we have saved a lot of a lives even though it has been quite tragic for a lot of people.

“I am just relieved and I am hoping that the end is near.”

She said staff had been waiting for the vaccine since last year and they were sleepless with anticipation of receiving it on Thursday.

Maharaj said the vaccine was a quick and painless process and she was feeling fine, and she would feel safer in about two to three weeks.

She said she encouraged all her colleagues and co-workers to get vaccinated so that herd immunity could be reached.

Maharaj received the vaccine after KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala addressed the media during the province's Covid-19 vaccine rollout programme at the hospital

He said almost 10,800 vaccines from the first batch of 80,000 secured for the country have been set aside for state and private facilities in KZN.