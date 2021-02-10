PE cops swoop on stolen rifles

Port Elizabeth police have recovered two stolen rifles in as many days after receiving tipoffs from the public.

Investigators were awaiting ballistic test results to establish if the weapons were involved in any other crime.

On 10.30pm on Monday, officers received information that two men walking in Tyinira Street, Motherwell, were on their way to deliver a firearm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said officers on patrol spotted the suspects carrying something wrapped in a blue blanket.

“As soon as the members stopped their vehicle, one of the men dropped the blanket and both began running in different directions.

“A rifle with a scope was found inside the blanket,” Naidu said.

The rifle was reported stolen in Bethelsdorp in September 2006.