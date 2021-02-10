South Africa

PE cops swoop on stolen rifles

By Riaan Marais - 10 February 2021 - 06:30
Police in Port Elizabeth have seized two stolen rifles in separate incidents
Port Elizabeth police have recovered two stolen rifles in as many days after receiving  tipoffs from the public.

Investigators were awaiting ballistic test results to establish if the weapons were involved in any other crime.

On 10.30pm on Monday, officers received information that two men walking in Tyinira Street, Motherwell, were on their way to deliver a firearm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said officers on patrol spotted the suspects carrying something wrapped in a blue blanket.

“As soon as the members stopped their vehicle, one of the men dropped the blanket and both began running in different directions.

“A rifle with a scope was found inside the blanket,” Naidu said.

The rifle was reported stolen in Bethelsdorp in September 2006.

On Saturday, another rifle was recovered at about 9.15pm after officers received information about a Nissan Tiida transporting a firearm.

The vehicle was spotted in Newell Street, Korsten, and stopped by police.

Naidu said the driver was using the car as an e-hailing taxi service and was transporting two passengers in the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, the officers found a 303-calibre rifle as well as 102 rounds for an R5 rifle, 35 rounds for a 303-calibre and 9 rounds for a R1 rifle.

The 303-calibre rifle was stolen in Somerset East in October 2020.

No arrests were made in either incident but both cases are under investigation. 

