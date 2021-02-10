R840m residential block derelict with more money spent on workers' transport
Eskom keen to get rid of cash-burning flats
With its modern look and four-storey apartments boasting aluminium windows and balcony railings, the Wilge Residential Development Project near Kusile power station in Mpumalanga should be Eskom’s showcase of dynamism and appreciation of its employees.
But the multimillion-rand project which initially started with a budget of R160m in 2008 before it ballooned to more than R800m when it was abandoned in 2019 has become a symbol of monumental waste of taxpayers' money...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.