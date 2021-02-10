R840m residential block derelict with more money spent on workers' transport

Eskom keen to get rid of cash-burning flats

With its modern look and four-storey apartments boasting aluminium windows and balcony railings, the Wilge Residential Development Project near Kusile power station in Mpumalanga should be Eskom’s showcase of dynamism and appreciation of its employees.



But the multimillion-rand project which initially started with a budget of R160m in 2008 before it ballooned to more than R800m when it was abandoned in 2019 has become a symbol of monumental waste of taxpayers' money...