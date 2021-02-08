Members claim headmaster bypasses them in school matters
SGB resigns over 'uncooperative' principals
An alleged mismanagement of funds and corruption at JSM Setiloane Secondary School in Kroonstad, Free State, has led to the immediate resignation of the school governing body (SGB) members.
This followed a three-year battle between the SGB members and the school principal, Victor Campher, whom they accused of failing to recognise them from the first day they were elected...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.