Members claim headmaster bypasses them in school matters

SGB resigns over 'uncooperative' principals

An alleged mismanagement of funds and corruption at JSM Setiloane Secondary School in Kroonstad, Free State, has led to the immediate resignation of the school governing body (SGB) members.



This followed a three-year battle between the SGB members and the school principal, Victor Campher, whom they accused of failing to recognise them from the first day they were elected...