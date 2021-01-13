Durban private hospital accused of dispensing Ivermectin is under police investigation

A private hospital in Durban is under police investigation after allegations the outlawed drug Ivermectin was dispensed at the facility.

Police and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) raided the Ahmed Al-Kadi Hospital after receiving a tip-off last Thursday.

After the raid, the hospital denied in a statement that Ivermectin was found at the facility and said the matter was being handled by its legal team.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said: “A case of contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act is being investigated by Mayville police after allegations of illegal selling or dispensing of medicine at a hospital was received from Sahpra. The matter is still under investigation.

“Once the investigation has been completed, the docket will be forwarded to the senior public prosecutor for a decision,” said Naicker.