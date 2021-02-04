Family members stigmatised as carriers of virus

Trauma as family loses six members to Covid-19

The Malatsi family gathered on December 29 in the small village of Tafelkop, near Groblersdal in Limpopo, to mourn and pay their last respects at the funeral of 80-year-old Mike Malatsi.



They sang, cried and prayed together in grief as they honoured the elderly member of the family who was certified dead on arrival at a local clinic. The cause of death was unknown...