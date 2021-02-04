'Some clinical trials were carried out in Africa': Naledi Pandor slams Covid-19 vaccine nationalism

International relations minister Naledi Pandor has spoken out against Covid-19 vaccine nationalism, saying Africa had a part to play in developing the vaccine and yet struggled to get sufficient doses for its citizens.

She added vaccine equity is significant in the fight to eradicate the impact of the coronavirus globally.

Pandor, who is also the chairperson of the AU executive council, shared this view during the 38th ordinary session of the council, held virtually under the theme “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want”.

The minister called out financially well-off countries for hoarding most of the vaccines, saying African countries are struggling to secure their first share of the life-saving jabs.

“We are all aware of the challenges of accessing vaccines for the global south, particularly for Africa. The painful irony is that some of the clinical trials for these vaccines were carried out in Africa. In other cases, some vaccines are packaged right here on the continent, yet we struggle to access them for our populations,” she said.