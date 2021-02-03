Mashilo denies ties with Mpumalanga premier

The 'poor hustler' who wants to store vaccines

The director of a newly registered company that has been linked to alleged corruption in the storage and distribution of vaccines says he is a "poor man" who survives by helping illiterate people register their companies.



Serati Simon Mashilo, the sole owner of Jova Vaccines Supply, became an overnight sensation after a message circulated that the company, which was registered on January 29, had been lined up to score a massive tender from the provincial government due to his alleged links to premier Rifilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane...