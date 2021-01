Inbound: Vaccine for health workers is en route to SA as 5,297 new infections recorded

The first shipment of 1 million doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is en route to SA, to arrive in Johannesburg on Monday.

The vaccine shipment from the Serum Institure in India left the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Sunday, bound for OR Tambo International Airport.

This comes as health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday that confirmed cases of Covid-19 have risen by 5,297.