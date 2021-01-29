'I had to tell the kids daddy won't be coming home' - heartbroken wife of pilot killed in helicopter crash

Mark Stoxreiter, the pilot killed in a helicopter crash last week while transporting a team of health professionals, will always be remembered for his kindness and great sense of humour.

For his family his death still feels unreal, but they will cherish the memories shared.

One of the hardest tasks his widow Candice faced was telling their two children their father will never come back home.

“We have a very open relationship with our children and I very caringly shared the news that daddy won’t be coming home,” she said.

Stoxreiter, Dr Kgopotso Rudolf Mononyane, Dr Curnick Siyabonga (Siya) Mahlangu and Mpho Xaba, all from Netcare Milpark Hospital, and Sinjin Joshua Farrance of Netcare 911 were killed when the helicopter in which they were travelling crashed in KwaZulu-Natal last week.

Stoxreiter was the pilot from National Airways Corporation (NAC).