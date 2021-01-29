Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has admitted that Amakhosi players desperately miss the presence of their adoring fans in stadiums.

Due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions that have been in place for more than 300 days‚ fans are not allowed at sporting events and Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium will once again be played behind closed doors.

Pirates and Chiefs‚ who are placed fifth and seventh on the standings‚ go into this match having dropped points in their previous matches TS Galaxy and Baroka in midweek respectively.

“Generally you need the support of the fans and I think we could have got a few more points‚ but it is what it is‚” said Hunt as Amakhosi prepared for the short trip to their bitter rivals in Soweto.

“The whole world has been affected‚ a team like Chiefs cries out for the supporters and there is no doubt about that. It elevates the team to another level‚ certainly we miss them.