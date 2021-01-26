Medical waste dumped in Centurion sparks concern, good citizen hospital to remove it

A concerned citizen from Centurion, north of Johannesburg, fears the worst after discovering Covid-19 waste dumped a few metres away from a hospital near where he lives.

Stephanus*, 34, said while walking down the street on Thursday and again on Monday he saw the waste lying on the streets.

“I was walking down the street on Thursday and just after Unitas Hospital discovered garbage thrown just next to the hospital. There were a few things laying on the ground. Some of the things are used to take blood and there were gloves on the ground,” he said.

While it is unclear if the waste is potentially hazardous, Stephanus said the manner that the materials were disposed of was of great concern as most of them are marked as Covid-19 items. He was concerned about the health risk, especially when the waste is dumped near residential areas and children could easily touch it while playing.

“It is a health situation because all those things are on the floor and people can get easily exposed. Everything there is Covid-related. Inside the bag all the medical stuff is for Covid-19. There are also PPE clothes that are used in Covid-19 wards. Everything is not sealed but just laying on the floor,” he said.

“We are concerned about old people here in the community and children. Children are always walking up and down, so what if they go and pick up those things? It can cause a lot of sickness, in addition to Covid-19.”