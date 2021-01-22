LISTEN | 'This pain and suffering is relentless': Netcare CEO's tribute to doctors, pilot who died in KZN crash

These brave, selfless, frontline heroes were on a mercy mission to save the life of a desperately ill patient dying of Covid-19 pneumonia.

But as we all know, a catastrophic tragedy occurred and they died tragically in the most devastating of accidents. This was their calling and they have answered the highest call. There is no greater act of humanity than to lose one’s life in attempting to rescue another.

We know God uses good people to do great things, and we need not look any further than these young, talented, extraordinary individuals who embody what it means to be a hero. Every day for them was an act of courage and they were the personification of strength, compassion and grace.

Our hearts are broken. We mourn the loss of these fallen heroes, these frontline workers who have given so selflessly, so courageously of themselves. Our hearts are shattered for their families, children, loved ones, friends and colleagues they have left behind.

Our hearts are with our beloved colleagues at Netcare 911, each and every one of them a frontline hero who puts his and her life at risk every second of the day to save lives.

Likewise, we hold in our hearts our colleagues at Netcare Milpark Hospital and nursing and support teams across our hospitals and divisions throughout the country who have sacrificed so much, too much to be there 24/7 for our communities and citizens ravaged by this plague.

Our hearts mourn for our medical colleagues and their selfless acts of kindness and compassion. And for our skilled and courageous pilot, he too is our hero and one of us.

How do we do them justice? How do we pay tribute to all these fallen heroes, these brave souls who have sacrificed their lives? How do we give comfort to their loved ones and how do we lift our heads up and make meaning from all this pain and suffering?