Deceased was not given food at Tembisa Hospital for over four days – Ombud

Shonisani Lethole, the man who tweeted about his treatment while on a bed at Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand, was not given food for over four days while at the health facility.



This is the finding of Health Ombud Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, which he made when he released the report into Lethole’s treatment at the hospital in June last year...