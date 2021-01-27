South Africa

Brazil bars entry for SA visitors to slow new variant's spread

By Reuters - 27 January 2021 - 09:48
The barring of SA visitors is in addition to a pre-existing prohibition on entry for people coming from Britain.
The barring of SA visitors is in addition to a pre-existing prohibition on entry for people coming from Britain.
Image: 123RF/perig76

Brazil on Tuesday barred entry for visitors from SA to stop the spread of a new coronavirus variant from the country, according to the federal government's gazette.

The barring of SA visitors is in addition to a pre-existing prohibition on entry for people coming from Britain, which has also seen a new variant. Brazil, home to the world's second deadliest coronavirus pandemic, also has its own new variant from the north of the country, which researchers believe is more transmissible.

"International flights to Brazil originating in or passing through the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the Republic of South Africa are prohibited on a temporary basis," the gazette said.

The measure applies to anyone who has been in either country "in the last 14 days," it added.

Those who fail to comply may face arrest, repatriation, deportation, or have their asylum request denied, it said.

Moderna plans trial of altered Covid vaccine booster to address SA variant

Moderna said on Monday it plans to start clinical trials of an altered booster version of its Covid-19 vaccine aimed at the South African variant ...
News
1 day ago

Biden to impose SA travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant

US President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-US citizens entering the country who have recently been in SA starting on Saturday in a bid to ...
News
2 days ago

UK detects 77 cases of Covid variant found in SA

Britain has detected 77 cases of the SA variant of Covid-19, the health minister said on Sunday, also urging people to strictly follow lockdown rules ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X