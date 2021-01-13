South Africa

Bed space increased and health care worker contracts renewed

Gauteng prepares for second wave peak

13 January 2021 - 08:17
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Gauteng is on a drive to increase the number of hospital beds as the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 is expected to hit the economic hub soon, with several hotspots emerging in townships.

Premier David Makhura yesterday said as a response to the pandemic, the province would add bed space and renew the contracts of health care workers whose contracts were coming to an end...

