Bed space increased and health care worker contracts renewed

Gauteng prepares for second wave peak

Gauteng is on a drive to increase the number of hospital beds as the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 is expected to hit the economic hub soon, with several hotspots emerging in townships.



Premier David Makhura yesterday said as a response to the pandemic, the province would add bed space and renew the contracts of health care workers whose contracts were coming to an end...