Bed space increased and health care worker contracts renewed
Gauteng prepares for second wave peak
Gauteng is on a drive to increase the number of hospital beds as the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 is expected to hit the economic hub soon, with several hotspots emerging in townships.
Premier David Makhura yesterday said as a response to the pandemic, the province would add bed space and renew the contracts of health care workers whose contracts were coming to an end...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.