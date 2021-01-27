Japan's Covid crisis reawakens deflation fears as cash hoarding returns

“Service spending is slumping sharply,” Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said last week. “We don't expect Japan to return to deflation. But we need to keep vigilant on price moves given very high uncertainty over the outlook.”

While demand for some goods is holding up, analysts warn it won't be strong enough to offset deflationary pressures caused by weak service spending.

“The economy will be in bad shape in the first quarter, which would push prices down,” said Hiroshi Ugai, chief Japan economist at JPMorgan Securities. “Prices will essentially remain weak this year.”

Despite a rebound after initial lockdown measures were lifted in May, consumption later lost momentum, falling more than 4% in November from January's pre-pandemic levels, according to a BOJ gauge of spending.

That was mostly due to a 10% slump in services spending, which contrasted with an 8% gain in durable goods consumption.

The pain continued in December with consumption falling 11.5% from a year ago, mainly due to a 20% drop in services spending, according to research firm Nowcast and credit card company JCB.

Spending on eat-outs fell 36% and while dining at “izakaya” bars slumped 47%, both marking the biggest declines since May.

SQUEEZED

A government request for restaurants to close early means retailers are now feeling the pinch.

Monteroza, which runs several popular pub chains, said it was closing 61 of its 337 locations in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, beverage giant Suntory Holdings CEO Takeshi Niinami predicts that 30% of all bars and restaurants might fail in the coming months.

The average number of customers per restaurant fell 60% in January from a year ago, data by booking site TableCheck showed, faster than a 23% slide in November and a 40% drop in December.

And Japanese households aren't spending much on other items either. A BOJ survey showed more than 70% of households don't plan to change the amount spent to enjoy time at home.