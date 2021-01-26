Minister ignored fact that body allows looting and corruption in Africa

Pandor was not candid about AU's failures

International relations & cooperation minister Naledi Pandor was interviewed by Cathy Mohlahlane on SAFM on January 21 about the African Union. The minister was not candid in her responses to the radio presenter. She insisted that the AU was doing its best for the continent.



In my view, the AU is useless. It protects corrupt politicians and supports despots like Yoweri Museveni and many others. The AU is a paper tiger. It does not have teeth to bite...