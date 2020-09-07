South Africa

Soccer star gets R2,000 bail after 'assault at home' on woman

07 September 2020 - 19:27
Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch was released on R2,000 bail on Monday after allegedly assaulting a woman in Johannesburg. File photo.
Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch was released on R2,000 bail on Monday after allegedly assaulting a woman in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch was on Monday released on R2,000 bail after allegedly assaulting a woman in Johannesburg.

"Soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch appeared at the Midrand magistrate's court earlier [on Monday], facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

She said Lorch was due back in court on October 18.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said Lorch was arrested in the early hours of Monday.

"Police in the early hours of Monday morning arrested [the player] for allegedly assaulting a woman at his place of residence in Midrand" said Makhubele.

He said Lorch allegedly assaulted the woman after a verbal altercation.

"The victim was allegedly rescued by the suspect's friend who was present at the time of the incident," added Makhubele.

TimesLIVE

Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer banking on Lorch

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer hopes the return of Thembinkosi Lorch will help them in their remaining four games. Lorch was cleared to return ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Thembinkosi Lorch is back for Orlando Pirates

Just when they needed him‚ Thembinkosi Lorch is back for Orlando Pirates.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
X