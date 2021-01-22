Thales SA must face racketeering charges, court rules

Thales SA will have to face racketeering charges, the Pietermaritzburg high court ruled on Friday when it dismissed the French arms company’s review application.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomes the decision of the high court ... to dismiss the application of the French arms company Thales challenging racketeering charges against it. We look forward to the criminal hearing,” said NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

The criminal proceedings against former president Jacob Zuma and Thales has been set down for February 23.

In its review application, Thales argued it was an “unfortunate unfair casualty” of the more than decade-long process to prosecute Zuma, and that the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) lacked the evidence to charge it for allegedly participating in a scheme to bribe the former president in return for his influence and protection.