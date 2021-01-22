Nigeria approves release of R254,23 mln to set up oxygen plants amid Covid-19 surge

Nigeria's president has approved the release of 6.45 billion naira (R254,23 mln) to set up oxygen production plants in 38 sites to help treat Covid-19 patients as authorities contend with a sharp rise in cases, the government said on Thursday.

Africa's most-populous country, where officials recorded low coronavirus numbers through much of last year, is in the grip of a second wave of infections.

The presidency said the release of funds to address the provision of oxygen was announced at a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) advisory body.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has approved 6.45 billion naira for the setting up of gas plants in 38 locations nationwide in a bid to enhance the treatment of Covid-19 patients who need oxygen," said a statement issued by the vice president's office.