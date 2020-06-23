Jacob Zuma 'risked his life' to attend court, says defence advocate Muzi Sikhakhane

Former president Jacob Zuma “risked his life” to attend Tuesday's court proceedings amid the coronavirus pandemic because he was afraid another warrant for his arrest would be issued against him.

That's the word from his advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, who spoke to SowetanLIVE shortly after the matter was postponed to September in the Pietermaritzburg high court.

“In February, Mr Zuma was lying ill in bed in Cuba and a warrant of arrest was issued. That put fear into an old man so he has come to court today. He wants to see justice prevail.”

Judge Kate Pillay cancelled the warrant that was issued in February after a letter, with full particulars on why Zuma was not in court in February, was submitted from his doctor.

Earlier roles were reversed when Sikhakhane told the court that Zuma's legal team was ready for the trial to start in October, while state prosecutor Billy Downer had argued that the trial could not be set down for 2020 as many circumstances, including a request for further particulars and the Covid-19 pandemic, would delay proceedings.