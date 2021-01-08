Venda pension battle: Complainant dies as case drags on

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has offered her condolences to the family of a man who has died without a resolution to a 12-year pension dispute affecting dozens of former employees of the former Venda homeland.

“It is saddening that Mr Tshiololi, like several former civil servants from the defunct Venda administration, passed away while still awaiting justice, even after successfully obtaining the assistance and intervention of an independent constitutional institution,” said Mkhwebane.

Along with two of his colleagues, Tshimangadzo Tshiololi had approached then public protector Lawrence Mushwana in 2008 on behalf of a group calling itself the “Vhembe Concerned Pensioners,” she said in a statement.

They alleged that the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the National Treasury acted improperly during the privatisation of the Venda Pension Fund (VPF), thereby prejudicing members of the fund. They also alleged that, as a result of the privatisation, they were not entitled to full pension benefits in terms of the Government Employees Pension Law (GEP Law).

In a report released in November 2011, another former public protector, Thuli Madonsela, found that the complainants had been prejudiced and directed the department of public services and administration (DPSA) and the National Treasury to review the implementation of Privatisation Schemes of the former VPF.

Mkhwebane said by 2017, the implementation of remedial action remained outstanding, with government citing a number of stumbling blocks, including fears that implementation would “open the floodgates” in respect of the potential for similar claims from former members of pension funds in respect of other erstwhile homeland governments.