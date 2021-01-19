Western Cape MEC sends SOS for extra funding to save tourism and hospitality sector

Urgent financial intervention is needed to help the Western Cape’s tourism and hospitality sector survive the extended level 3 lockdown, the province’s finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier said on Tuesday.

Maynier said the extended lockdown is a killer blow for many local businesses which have lost out on the summer season.

He called on the national government to extend the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Covid-19 financial support for the extended lockdown period to save jobs and help keep businesses afloat.

“The tourism and hospitality industry has already been hard hit, and jobs are being lost as a result of the continued closure of beaches, the curfew and the alcohol ban. This is having a devastating impact on businesses and jobs in the Western Cape.

“We have received many e-mails from businesses and individuals who have held on for the past 10 months but simply can’t continue to sustain their businesses or pay their employees with the current restrictions in place,” Maynier said.