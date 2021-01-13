The DA wants another round of UIF Ters payments for businesses as SA remains on alert level 3

The DA has called for the return of UIF Ters payments for the duration of the alert level 3 lockdown, saying the fund will provide assistance to businesses whose operations continue to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This after president Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that SA would remain on level 3 to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. The liquor industry is among the hardest hit as the ban of sales of alcohol remain intact. This, said the president, will help ensure that there are no trauma cases in hospitals and will ease the pressure on the health system.

The DA said the prolonged lockdown is "devastating hundreds of businesses, many of them in the tourism, hospitality and liquor industries, which are either unable to operate or are only able to operate partially under increased restrictions.”

Last month, many business owners in coastal towns including the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route suffered a financial blow when tourists cancelled holiday bookings after the announcement to close beaches in all hotspot areas across the country to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.