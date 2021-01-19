State focuses on alcohol control, ignores culprit sector
Taxis the most dangerous virus super-spreader of all
An alcohol ban is not a solution to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It is a big shame to see the SA government banning the sale of alcohol hoping to curb the pandemic while leaving other sectors which are virus carriers uncontrollable.
How many commuters use public transport to get to work and other destinations? Needless to say, some among these millions of people on the move are carriers of the virus and yet the government is still putting the blame on alcohol only...
