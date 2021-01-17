Infrastructure takes a hit in load-shedding, power cuts again on Monday

Falling water pressure and vandalism have been reported during load-shedding, as Eskom on Sunday advised that stage 2 power cuts would continue on Monday.

The power utility said it would reduce load-shedding to stage one from 11pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday, but that the return to service of some generation units had been delayed.

“Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am tomorrow morning [Monday]. The system remains constrained and vulnerable, and Eskom will give a further update on the power situation tomorrow morning,” the power utility said in a statement.

Eskom said the return to service of two generation units at Kusile power station that were not available last week had been delayed due to difficulties in restarting the units. They were expected to return to service on Monday.

“Over the past 24 hours, Eskom teams have successfully returned a generation unit each at the Kriel, Grootvlei and Duvha power stations to service.”

Eskom said despite putting stringent measures in place to manage the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 on operations, it was experiencing challenges, including with suppliers.

“For example, at the Medupi power station, we have had 48 positive cases out of a pool of 75 contractors, which has negatively affected our ability to execute work as planned,” said the power utility.