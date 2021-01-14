Mother lays charges after hospital's 'assault and neglect of her newborn'

Mphithi said shortly before 6pm on Thursday: “Right now I'm at the Moffatview police station with the woman who was assaulted. She's just opened a case. She's reported the assault, and then she's reporting negligence towards the baby inside the hospital.”

He said that he had been in contact with the Gauteng health department about the matter, which it said it would investigate.

Provincial health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said: “The department will look into the matter.”

Describing the incident, Mphithi said: “It happened last night [Wednesday] at the hospital. She was assaulted outside, by the entrance. After that, once that had happened, her water broke. She was screaming and trying to get assistance from staff at the hospital, but no-one helped her. I spoke to the doctor and the excuse was that he was in theatre so he didn't know what was happening.”

He said that the child “has a mark on his back, I'm thinking from the fall”.

“We've taken a picture and shown the police. The baby is fine. They took him for X-rays this morning. I'm going to get a second opinion because it was a ruckus at the hospital this morning,” said Mphithi.

He said he was trying to get help from the Commission for Gender Equality for the woman, saying she was from an underprivileged background. The commission had agreed to assist, he said.

