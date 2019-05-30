Transnet footed R1.2bn for 'relocation' that didn't happen, Zondo inquiry told

Transnet is said to have ignored advice from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) when it signed agreements with locomotive manufacturers Bombardier and China North Rail (CNR) in 2014, without stipulating that their manufacturing facilities would be in Durban.

This resulted in Transnet's controversial "relocation" of two manufacturing facilities from Gauteng to Durban at a cost of R1.2bn, which was paid for but not carried out.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Thursday, Thobani Mnyandu, from MNS Attorneys, which was contracted to investigate allegations of wrongdoing at the state-owned company, said their probe found that Transnet paid for the relocation of manufacturing facilities for Bombardier and CNR at a cost of R618m and R647m respectively.

However, "the finding we made was there was no relocation," Mnyandu said.