Brian Molefe wants fairness from Zondo Commission

Former Eskom boss Brian Molefe has condemned the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, claiming it is prejudiced towards him and seeks to ambush and harass him.



Molefe criticised the commission in a letter from his lawyers representing him at the inquiry dated January 8, stating that the chairperson of the commission, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, and the commission’s secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala had not responded to his two letters dated September 15 and December 21, respectively...