Estranged husband heard accusing wife of cheating

Woman killed and buried in her shack

A 53-year-old Limpopo woman was brutally murdered and buried in a shallow grave inside a shack in Nwadzekudzeku village, outside Giyani, after she was accused of cheating, allegedly by her estranged husband.



According to neighbours, Agnes Biyela had an argument with her 32-year-old husband the night before she disappeared...