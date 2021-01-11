Estranged husband heard accusing wife of cheating
Woman killed and buried in her shack
A 53-year-old Limpopo woman was brutally murdered and buried in a shallow grave inside a shack in Nwadzekudzeku village, outside Giyani, after she was accused of cheating, allegedly by her estranged husband.
According to neighbours, Agnes Biyela had an argument with her 32-year-old husband the night before she disappeared...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.