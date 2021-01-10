Five gang suspects nabbed for murder of teenager at PE drug house

Five men have been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was gang-raped and fatally stabbed in Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said all the suspects have gang affiliations.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said a multidisciplinary team had cracked the case.

The team included Gelvandale detectives, Crime Intelligence, Provincial Crime Scene Investigation, the Anti-Gang Unit, Public Order Policing, CIT Combatting Team and the State Pathologist's office.

The Helenvale teenager's body was found on Thursday, in bushes between Gelvandale and Algoa Park. She had sustained multiple stab wounds.

On Friday, she was identified as Patronicia (Mandy) Jordaan from Helenvale. She was last seen by a relative on Monday, January 4.

Naidu said she was alleged to have been in the company of 12 men on Tuesday night, “at a house which is used for smoking drugs”.