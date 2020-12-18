Government in bid to curb road fatalities

Large number of law enforcement officers to flood SA roads

One of the key focus areas for traffic law-enforcement officers this festive season is to decrease the number of fatalities of road users aged between 24 and 34 which they describe as the most problematic drivers on the country's roads.



“The excitement of youthful drivers is one of the things that leads to high number of fatal accidents on the roads. We have noticed that there is a behavioural issue because of the high levels of adrenaline and youthful exuberance,” Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said yesterday...